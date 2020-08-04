Huge award puts CQ farming family on the map

Ian and Gloria Pershouse show off their award-winning crops.

SWEET victory has been tasted by a Central Queensland farming family after they were this week crowned the honourable 2020 Honey Gold Grower of the Year.

Benaraby’s Ian and Gloria Pershouse and son Scott Pershouse jointly received the annual award, their excellence, quality and communication all crucial to their new-found success.

While COVID-19 saw the celebrations somewhat altered – a ceremony instead became an official site visit – spirits remained high for the humble Pershouse clan.

“We’re among a great team of Honey Gold growers and we all work together to put in our best efforts. It’s great to be acknowledged for those efforts.”

Mr Pershouse revealed his many years of experience had proven the popular choice of mango to be consistently reliable – its annual crop always significant in size.

FAMILY: Renee, Scott, Gloria and Ian Pershouse celebrate news of their victory.

Piñata Farms’ managing director Gavin Scurr presented the honour during last month’s road show in which he and other representatives visited Honey Gold growers across the state’s regions.

The tight-knit family is one of around 30 third-party growers nationwide that produces the tasty fruit under contract to Piñata Farms during the region’s warmer months.

Further reflecting on his family’s success, Mr Pershouse explained the decision to produce mangoes came almost 70 years ago after his father first planted seeds of a different variety.

“We’d been growing mangoes in a small way for some time and were the only growers in this region. We first saw Honey Golds at a field day and were impressed with the golden skin colour and beautiful texture.”

“At the time, we were looking for something special to graft onto the root stock of 1000 trees and the Honey Gold variety was it.

“As a result, we became one of the first producers to take up the variety,” Mr Pershouse said.

The property is home to around 7000 mango trees, including more than 4000 Honey Gold Trees near Awoonga Dam.

Sales and marketing manager Rebecca Scurr added the impressive gong was decided unanimously.

“The Pershouse family produced beautiful fruit with high bloom and vibrancy.”

“The glow of the skin and the texture of the fruit was outstanding and lived up to the premium promise of the Honey Gold brand,” she said.

The family’s next crop is due for harvesting in January, with around 35 workers employed during the harvest period to pick and pack the fruit.