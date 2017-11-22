Huge 12 month growth of region's Airbnb community

There's plenty of Airbnb options in Agnes Water.

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

AIRBNB has become a worldwide phenomenon and it's no different in Gladstone.

According to statistics provided by Airbnb, from November 2016 to October this year there was a 118 per cent growth in people using the service in Gladstone.

The Gladstone specific data shows more than 1500 guests used Airbnb, with an average length of stay of 3.6 nights per person.

In Gladstone there are a number of options for people - with 50 active Airbnb listings - equating to a 26 per cent year-on-year growth according to the service.

The typical listing here is available for under 28 days a year.

Most places on offer in the area are apartments, however, there are some houses, with $20 per night for a bedroom in a family home being the lowest available price

The highest price listed was $201 a night for a five-bedroom house.

There are a lot of options for people in Agnes Water too, with more than 100 listings on offer, according to the website.

According to the peer-to-peer provider, the average host in Gladstone is aged 50 , a large majority of which are women.

It's not a bad money spinner either with - "the typical Gladstone host (earning) a modest $3000 a year in income” Airbnb said.

The Airbnb data shows most guests taking advantage of the service in Gladstone are Australian.

This is followed by the United States, Great Britain, Germany, Canada and South Africa.

Airbnb and similar services have been a topic of discussion in Gladstone this year.

Concerns over peer-to-peer accommodation providers like Airbnb were brought up at the Local Government Association of Queensland conference held in Gladstone last month.

With an overwhelming majority, local government delegates voted to lobby the State Government to come up with a clear policy for managing short-term accommodation.

In a letter to Queensland politicians Airbnb head of public policy, Australia and New Zealand Brent Thomas said the Airbnb community's message to all sides of politics was simple - "we want to work with you”.

"We want to work with you to create jobs for locals, ease the cost-of-living, support the regions and protect the environment,” he wrote.

"Fair and innovative rules for home sharing will benefit everyone in Queensland, particularly in the places that have traditionally missed out.”