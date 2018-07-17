Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MANY BENEFITS: Jasmine Bartholdt receives instruction from Hub4Learners driving instructor Bruce Kelson in her own vehicle.
MANY BENEFITS: Jasmine Bartholdt receives instruction from Hub4Learners driving instructor Bruce Kelson in her own vehicle. Mike Richards GLA130817DRVE
News

Hub4Learners helping new drivers to go the extra mile

Gregory Bray
by
17th Jul 2018 11:00 AM

IT WAS a car accident that put Bruce Kelson on the road to starting his business as a driving instructor.

"I was a well qualified and experienced motor mechanic," he said.

"I had a long-term plan to become a driving instructor.

"But it came about a bit quicker after I was a passenger in a car accident."

Mr Kelson decided it was time to start a new venture, Hub4Learners.

"My point of difference is that I instruct the students in their own cars," he said.

"It brings the cost down a lot and makes learning to drive more affordable.

"Plus, as learner drivers under the age of 25 need to accumulate 100 hours of driving time using my service takes the pressure off time-poor parents."

Mr Kelson said students' cars must be registered, roadworthy and insured before he could instruct them in them.

"I prefer to drive it first to gauge the car's capability and make sure it's fit for purpose," he said.

He added there were many benefits to students using their own cars.

"Cars come in all different shapes and sizes," he said.

"In the various models there are different gear-shift patterns and dash controls and sometimes the indicators are on different sides.

After spending 100 hours learning in their own car they'll have a really good idea of how it drives and where everything is.

"It will certainly make them feel much more confident when they go for their test.

"Also I'm fairly certain they'll be doing their level best to look after their own vehicles."

Mr Kelson is able to offer his students a little extra know-how around their cars as part of his service.

"The added benefit of being a mechanic is being able to help students with some simple things like being able to identify the major components in the engine bay.

"Knowing how and where to check and top up oils and washer fluid.

"Also helping them find where to look in the owner's manual for info."

He is enthusiastic about the difference it will make to Gladstone's learner drivers.

"I think it's going to suit young drivers," he said.

Related Items

better business driving school hub4learners
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    $150k for Boyne Tannum pool study promised in budget

    $150k for Boyne Tannum pool study promised in budget

    Council News A CASH splash of $150,000 will be promised in the next Gladstone Regional Council budget for a feasibility study into a a swimming pool at Boyne/Tannum.

    Northern Oil in Australian-first hydrogen production project

    Northern Oil in Australian-first hydrogen production project

    Business Company announces game changing deal.

    Airbnb to be regulated: 1770 resort says it's not enough

    Airbnb to be regulated: 1770 resort says it's not enough

    News Council welcomes proposed regulation for short term letting.

    Fisheries officers dish out $6428 in fines in Gladstone

    Fisheries officers dish out $6428 in fines in Gladstone

    Environment What the fisheries officers have achieved since October 2017.

    Local Partners