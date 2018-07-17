Hub4Learners helping new drivers to go the extra mile

MANY BENEFITS: Jasmine Bartholdt receives instruction from Hub4Learners driving instructor Bruce Kelson in her own vehicle.

IT WAS a car accident that put Bruce Kelson on the road to starting his business as a driving instructor.

"I was a well qualified and experienced motor mechanic," he said.

"I had a long-term plan to become a driving instructor.

"But it came about a bit quicker after I was a passenger in a car accident."

Mr Kelson decided it was time to start a new venture, Hub4Learners.

"My point of difference is that I instruct the students in their own cars," he said.

"It brings the cost down a lot and makes learning to drive more affordable.

"Plus, as learner drivers under the age of 25 need to accumulate 100 hours of driving time using my service takes the pressure off time-poor parents."

Mr Kelson said students' cars must be registered, roadworthy and insured before he could instruct them in them.

"I prefer to drive it first to gauge the car's capability and make sure it's fit for purpose," he said.

He added there were many benefits to students using their own cars.

"Cars come in all different shapes and sizes," he said.

"In the various models there are different gear-shift patterns and dash controls and sometimes the indicators are on different sides.

After spending 100 hours learning in their own car they'll have a really good idea of how it drives and where everything is.

"It will certainly make them feel much more confident when they go for their test.

"Also I'm fairly certain they'll be doing their level best to look after their own vehicles."

Mr Kelson is able to offer his students a little extra know-how around their cars as part of his service.

"The added benefit of being a mechanic is being able to help students with some simple things like being able to identify the major components in the engine bay.

"Knowing how and where to check and top up oils and washer fluid.

"Also helping them find where to look in the owner's manual for info."

He is enthusiastic about the difference it will make to Gladstone's learner drivers.

"I think it's going to suit young drivers," he said.