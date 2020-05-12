Menu
Roseberry Qld housing services manager Sherradean Stringer and support worker Scottie McCarthy prepared as Gladstone's Dignity Hub reopens thanks to Department of Housing funding
Hub helps people regain dignity in tough times

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
12th May 2020 5:00 AM
ROSEBERRY Qld's Dignity Hub closed its doors a few months ago, but thanks to funding from the Queensland Government, is able to reopen and help Gladstone's most vulnerable community members.

Roseberry Qld general manager Colleen Tribe said the hub helped people who were homeless, at rick of homelessness, or just not doing so well financially.

"They need a little help," Ms Tribe said.

"They can come here, grab some food at no cost and then they can get some information about other services."

Roseberry Qld's Dignity Hub at 20 Rollo St reopens thanks to Department of Housing funding

Ms Tribe said the money they'd received from the Department of Housing allowed them to open with more structure to staffing.

"We're now able to open for the next six months … so that will help a lot of people in the community be able to come here and get a bit of dignity back into their lives," she said.

"It can help them get back on track financially and not have to worry where the next meal is going to come from."

In addition to government funding, Ms Tribe said Gladstone Regional Council, Origin and QGC had shown their support in getting the hub up and running.

The Dignity Hub at 20 Rollo St is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9.30am-3.30pm. Dignity on Wheels operates Tuesday and Thursday. For more information about the service, visit roseberry.org.au or call 4972 0047.

