HOW'S THE SERENITY: The home with no power bills

HOW'S THE SERENITY: A home in Captain Creek up for sale is completely off the grid.

IMAGINE a lifestyle where you go home and don't have to worry about water or electricity bills. That home is 760 Creevey Dr, Captain Creek.

The off-grid property was purpose built just over a decade ago and is bounded by the heads of Oyster Creek.

Real estate agent Gordon Christian said the hidden gem offered great seclusion and privacy.

"You're totally tucked away,” Mr Christian said. "You're in a place that you're completely non-reliant on the normal necessities of society.” The house is powered by solar panels and solar battery.

It has it's own water and sewerage system, keeping costs to a minimum.

The property is 12.29ha adjacent to the Arthur's Seat State Forest.

"It was built by a long-term resident more than a decade ago,” Mr Christian said.

"By a local surfer for himself and his mum and was sold onto the current owners who have enjoyed the quiet nature out there.”

The home features two bedrooms, a workshop shed and a large balcony with views across the forest.

It is at the end of the valley and has no direct adjoining neighbours.

Mr Christian said there had been interest from nearby residents and drive-in drive-out workers.

The property is 10 minutes from the Bruce Highway and 30 from Agnes Water with an asking price of $335,000.

