How your dog can earn you $100 from council

Gladstone Regional Council is offering existing dog owners the opportunity to claim a $100 voucher for the de-sexing procedure of their furry friend. Photo: Brenda Strong.

Gladstone Regional Council is offering existing dog owners the opportunity to claim a $100 voucher for the de-sexing procedure of their furry friend. Photo: Brenda Strong.

Gladstone Regional Council said in a statement recently that it was committed to reducing the number of unwanted dogs in the region.

With the reduction of stray and misplaced animals in mind, GRC is now offering funding for the Gladstone Animal Rescue Group to facilitate a dog desexing program.

The discounted dog desexing program is available for Gladstone Region residents up until March 31.

The program will see $100 vouchers made available to residents who have a dog registered with Gladstone Regional Council.

Vouchers will be available from council offices from Monday, January 18 until Friday, February 26, or until the voucher allocation is exhausted.

Gladstone Region acting mayor Kahn Goodluck said three veterinary clinics would participate in the program.

“The $100 vouchers will help towards the cost of the procedure, which can be

performed at one of the selected veterinary clinics in the program,” Cr Goodluck said.

“To claim a voucher, the dog must be currently registered with Gladstone Regional Council, with pre-booking of the desexing procedure required and to be facilitated by contacting one of the vets participating in the program.

“The voucher is valid for one desexing procedure for one registered dog, with no other procedures or treatments covered.

“Booking availability and vouchers will expire on 31 March, so pre-bookings must be made prior to this date.”

The following veterinary clinics will participate in the program:

– Gladstone Veterinary Clinic

60 Philip Street, Sun Valley – Ph. 4979 3444

– Harbour City Veterinary Surgery

23 Dawson Road, Gladstone – Ph. 4972 5100

– Boyne Tannum Veterinary Surgery

2/4 Booth Ave, Tannum Sands – Ph. 4973 8195