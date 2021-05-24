Menu
More than $1000 is up for grabs in a Goondoon Street shopping spree competition. ​
Council News

How you can win $1000 for a shopping spree

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
24th May 2021 12:35 PM
Gladstone shoppers will have the chance to win more than $1000, thanks to a Gladstone Regional Council competition.

To support CBD retailers, Gladstone Regional Council is running a shopping spree competition to encourage the community to shop local and support the city heart.

Participants can go into the draw to win a gift hamper including vouchers from participating Goondoon Street retailers valued at more than $1000.

Two artist impressions of the design features associated with the CBD Civic Precinct Footpath Renewal Project
Gladstone region Mayor Matt Burnett said the competition’s aim was to celebrate and support CBD retailers in the direct vicinity of the CBD Civic Precinct Footpath Renewal Project.

“Council is running a competition to encourage the Gladstone community to shop local and support our city heart,” Cr Burnett said.

“Without their support we wouldn’t have been able to replace the aged underground water infrastructure, replace ageing pavers with coloured concrete sections or undertake other works to enhance the visitor experience including tree and garden bed planting, additional lighting and seating, and the installation of phone charging stations.

“Visitors to Goondoon Street will start seeing some noticeable changes between now and the end of June, as most of the work completed to date has involved replacing the underground water infrastructure, some of which dates back to the 1930s.”

Two artist impressions of the design features associated with the CBD Civic Precinct Footpath Renewal Project
Cr Burnett said entering the competition was as simple as buying a coffee, lotto ticket or a gift from a participating retailer, and completing an entry form.

The competition will run from Monday, May 24 (Monday 24 May) until Friday, July 16 and participants can enter as many times as they like.

Participating retailers include:

 3 Style Clothing

 Bahay Kubo Gladstone

 Curtain & Blinds Solutions

 Elevate Media

 Ginger Says

 GIW Designs

 Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre

 Gladstone News

 Gladstone Newsagency

 Hello World Travel Gladstone

 Illuminate Luxury Candle Co

 Katies

 Little Bloom Room

 Naturally SAS Hair & Beauty

 Patrick Jewellers

 Runway 7 Boutique

 R.M. Williams (Gladstone)

 SHED Barber Shop Gladstone

 The Deli Plate

 The Cotton Mill

 The Precinct Gladstone.

Gladstone Observer

