SWEET RETREAT: The Kingfisher Bay Resort at Fraser Island.
News

How you can win 1 of 10 Kingfisher Bay holidays

4th Jul 2019 10:44 AM

DREAMING of an island getaway?

The Observer is giving readers the chance to win 1 of 10 three-night escapes to Fraser Island's stunning Kingfisher Bay Resort.

To enter the competition fill in the entry form published in the paper and place in an envelope marked "Win a Holiday at Kingfisher Bay” and mail it to PO Box 351 Gladstone or drop into The Observer at 130 Auckland St.

Print entry forms run four times a week for four weeks at random.

You can also enter online at gladstoneobserver.com.au/competitions by completing the online entry form.

Terms and conditions can be found at gladstoneobserver. com.au/competitionterms or at The Observer front counter.

The competition starts on Saturday and finishes Friday, August 2.

Prizes will be drawn on Monday, August 5, with winners notified by phone and a public notice placed in The Observer on Tuesday, August 6.

Get your entries in and good luck!

Gladstone Observer

