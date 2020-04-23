How you can watch John Schumann's Anzac Eve concert

WITH Australians commemorating Anzac Day at home this weekend, musicians are streaming songs of remembrance into loungerooms.

John Schumann and the Vagabond Crew will live stream a national concert, titled Australia at War, from Adelaide tomorrow, Anzac Eve, at 8.30pm AEST.

The performance will feature a suite of Australian contemporary popular songs which, directly or indirectly, commemorate Australians at war.

The songs will be linked by a moving narrative comprising newspaper reports of the day, poems, letters from the front and sober reflections.

"It's going to be a very strange Anzac Day," said Schumann, who is best known for his Vietnam veterans' anthem I Was Only 19.

John Schumann and The Vagabond Crew. Supplied

"There won't be any Dawn Services this year, or marches, or gatherings in pubs. Instead, we're going to be isolated at home when, ordinarily, we would be standing together as Australians, at a Dawn Service or on the side of the road watching a march.

"This is the day, above all days, when we pause to reflect on what it means to be Australian. We remember the service and we respect the sacrifices. We are grateful to those who have gone before for the sort of nation that we are now. And having reflected on these things, we remind ourselves that we have an obligation to be worthy of the service and to be worthy of the sacrifices."

The live stream will be free but viewers will be encouraged to make a donation After meeting costs and paying the musicians a fair fee, proceeds will be donated to Legacy.

Schumann has also given his blessing to a new high-energy cover of I Was Only 19 by The Noll Brothers.

Australian Idol favourite Shannon Noll teamed up with his older brothers Damian and Adam to record the new version of the Australian classic, which is out tomorrow via Universal Music.

"When anyone covers a song that you wrote, it's a compliment," Schumann said.

"This version of 19 by The Noll Brothers is in the tradition of the Herd's version. It takes 19 and re-presents it to a whole new, younger audience. In the case of The Noll Brothers, they're taking the song to hundreds of thousands of Australians who like their music fast and loud. Listening to it, I could hear a young digger back from the sandpit doing this version in the mess with his guitar and amp turned up to 11. That's a good thing. Thanks, boys. I'm chuffed."

Singer Shannon Noll has recorded a cover of I Was Only 19 with his brothers Adam and Damian. Supplied

The Noll Brothers are all ambassadors for Soldier On, a national not-for-profit organisation which supports veterans.

"We thought it would be a great opportunity to cover Only 19 and align it with a great cause," Shannon said.

"Soldier On do amazing work in supporting return service men and women when they come home and also give amazing support in helping them in the battle with PTSD, which is devastating lives and families of far too many of our returned men and women. We are all very excited to see how our version of an Australian classic goes over, and proud to try and bring some awareness to such a worthy cause."

The Australians at War concert broadcasts live tomorrow night from John Schumann and The Vagabond Crew's Facebook page.