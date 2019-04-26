Menu
LS Koen Kesteven was part of ceremonial procedure at Gladstone State High School's Anzac day ceremony, 2019 for senior students. Matt Taylor GLA240419ANZAC
How you can volunteer to help build the next generation

Matt Taylor
26th Apr 2019 3:00 PM
EVER wanted to develop your own skills and help grow the next generation?

Gladstone Navy Cadets is currently looking for more volunteer staff members as cadet numbers outweigh staff.

Forty-seven cadets are involved in the group with volunteer positions needing to be filled to ensure the group can cater for the kids. The commitment includes Monday night parade, except during school and public holidays, while opportunities for personal development exist in instructor skills.

Commanding officer Brad Lawson said the job rewards those interested in developing the next generation.

"We look after the cadets every Monday night, as one of the best youth development organisations in Australia," he said "We are looking for people highly motivated to be involved with youth development, experience is great but not absolutely necessary.

"To see them go on and become future leaders or join the ADF, and the feedback you get from the cadets as they go on is good."

Navy Cadets gives teenagers an introduction to the Navy, with some continuing with careers in the Australian Defence Force.

Cadets teaches life skills, confidence, leadership and teamwork through weekend camps and ceremonial activities such as Anzac Day.

Petty Officer Renee Horsburgh said it's important for cadets to have strong leaders.

"We learn a lot of life skills, we had a lot of kids who were introverts and are now coming out of their shells and are becoming more confident," she said.

