How you can secure funding for a regional art project

Local artist Jude Kennedy installs her handpainted ceramic Together We Rise, Reflect and Respect, at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum. Photo: Tim Price

EXPRESSIONS of interest for Round Two of Gladstone Regional Council’s 2019-2020 Regional Arts Development Fund (RADF) close at 4pm on Friday, July 31.

The closure of EOIs is ahead of applications closing on Friday, August 28.

Short-term projects starting after October 6 may be eligible for funding in categories including:

– Developing Regional Skills

– Building Community Cultural Capacity

– Regional Partnerships, Cultural Tourism

– Concept Development

– Contemporary Collections/Stories.

Gladstone Region Councillor and RADF Chair Glenn Churchill said the long running RADF program had a proven track record of delivering quality arts and culture projects, while supporting professional and emerging artists, and cultural workers in the Gladstone region.

“RADF promotes the role and value of arts, culture and heritage as key drivers to support diversity and inclusivity,” Cr Churchill said.

“It also helps in growing strong regions, while providing training, education and employment

opportunities for Queensland artists and local communities.”

RADF is a partnership between the Queensland Government and Gladstone Regional Council to support local arts and culture in regional Queensland.