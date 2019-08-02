Menu
Little Shop 2 is at Coles from today. Miah Attwood from Bundamba.
News

How you can score rare Coles minis this weekend

2nd Aug 2019 3:00 PM

COLES are giving families the chance to score a rare mini this weekend.

Customers can grab a free bonus Coles Little Shop 2 collectable when they buy The Weekend Observer at any Coles supermarket or Coles Express stores.

The hugely popular collectables are mini versions of must-have grocery items including Arnott's Barbecue Shapes, Heinz Baked Beans, Maggi 2 Minute Noodles, Eclipse Mints and Vegemite.

A $100 Coles gift card is also up for grabs when you find the rare gold trolley mini.

Mum Nicky Rigzin is delighted the most loved collectable campaign has made a comeback.

"The minis have been a definite hit in our household ever since Coles released the collectables last year,” she said.

"There seems to be a lot of family favourites this year and my kids love the Ultimate Choc Chip Cookies and Vegemite minis.”

Little Shop collectables was one of the most successful sales initiatives in Australian retailing history.

The campaign was credited with delivering Coles its strongest quarterly sales in five years.

A limit of one bonus mini applies per newspaper purchased, with a maximum of four bonus minis per transaction.

Patrick Tadros

coles minis gladstone region the weekend observer
Gladstone Observer

