How you can score a tinnie full of tinnies

The Gladstone RSL Bowls club functions and events coordinator Fallon Gudgeon will be raffling a way a Tinny full of Tinnies as part of their upcoming Australia Day event.

WHAT'S better than winning a new tinny? A tinnie full of tinnies, according to Gladstone RSL Bowls Club.

Raffle tickets are being sold now for a tinnie full of tinnies as part of the upcoming Pre-Australia Day Bogan Party.

Function and events coordinator Fallon Gudgeon said the event would be held on January 25 from 2-7pm, so it doesn't clash with other Australia Day celebrations.

There will be cane toad races, a thong throwing contest, a free sausage sizzle and lawn bowls, with plenty of prizes up for grabs.

"There are prizes for best dress," she said.

"(We're looking for) something original."

The raffle for the tinnie full of tinnies, worth $5000, will be drawn on the night and if the winner is present they'll score an extra $500.

Raffle tickets are $5 and will be available from the bowls club up until before the draw. The event is free entry.

Bogan Party

When: January 25, 2pm - 7pm

Where: Gladstone RSL Bowls Club

Cost: Free entry