Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

How you can score a free coffee at Puma

16th Jun 2020 1:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COFFEE lovers are in luck with a new deal coming Puma service station sites.

From Wednesday, June 17, Puma customers will receive a free 8oz coffee if they buy a News Corp paper.

The deal includes national, state and regional mastheads including The Observer, The Australian and The Courier-Mail.

The promotion will run until July 14 and is available at participating sites in Queensland and the Northern Territory.

The Observer readers can still buy the print newspaper and other regional titles until June 27, after which they will cease publishing and move to a digital format.

The Courier-Mail and The Australian will be available for the remainder of the campaign.

coffee giveaways puma reader deals
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ’s worst drivers: 4923 motorists busted

        premium_icon CQ’s worst drivers: 4923 motorists busted

        News The plea came as the state’s peak motoring body revealed nearly 30,000 Queensland drivers were fined.

        Free mental health services for Gladstone

        premium_icon Free mental health services for Gladstone

        Health Find out how you can take advantage of the counselling program on offer.

        IN COURT: 35 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 35 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, June...

        Cope with the unexpected: Workshop to prepare businesses

        premium_icon Cope with the unexpected: Workshop to prepare businesses

        News The fully funded Business Continuity Training Workshop for local operators will be...