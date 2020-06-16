How you can score a free coffee at Puma

COFFEE lovers are in luck with a new deal coming Puma service station sites.

From Wednesday, June 17, Puma customers will receive a free 8oz coffee if they buy a News Corp paper.

The deal includes national, state and regional mastheads including The Observer, The Australian and The Courier-Mail.

The promotion will run until July 14 and is available at participating sites in Queensland and the Northern Territory.

The Observer readers can still buy the print newspaper and other regional titles until June 27, after which they will cease publishing and move to a digital format.

The Courier-Mail and The Australian will be available for the remainder of the campaign.