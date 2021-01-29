How you can perform with rock stars at Agnes

If you've ever wanted to learn how to play guitar or sing with rockstars, now is your chance.

Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival will host two performer workshops with artists from the festival.

Festival favourites 8 Ball Aitken and Gypsy Rumble will teach festival goers how to play guitar and sing respectively.

On Saturday from 9am till 10am, 8 Ball Aitken will guide participants on how to play a cigar box guitar.

The singer will share tips and tricks on how to master the unique instrument.

On Sunday from 9am till 10am, Gypsy Rumble will host a pub choir workshop for those who love to sing.

Each Workshop is $20 per one-hour session with limited spaces.

If interested, book your spots here.