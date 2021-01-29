Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
If you've ever wanted to learn how to play guitar or sing with rockstars, now is your chance.
If you've ever wanted to learn how to play guitar or sing with rockstars, now is your chance.
Music

How you can perform with rock stars at Agnes

Eilish Massie
29th Jan 2021 10:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to play guitar or sing with rockstars, now is your chance.

Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival will host two performer workshops with artists from the festival.

Festival favourites 8 Ball Aitken and Gypsy Rumble will teach festival goers how to play guitar and sing respectively.

On Saturday from 9am till 10am, 8 Ball Aitken will guide participants on how to play a cigar box guitar.

The singer will share tips and tricks on how to master the unique instrument.

On Sunday from 9am till 10am, Gypsy Rumble will host a pub choir workshop for those who love to sing.

Each Workshop is $20 per one-hour session with limited spaces.

If interested, book your spots here.

agnes blues roots and rock festival performing arts
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QAL being sued for $1.65m after Red Mud Dam accident

        Premium Content QAL being sued for $1.65m after Red Mud Dam accident

        Money The worker claims he was washed up in the industrial waste.

        LAST CHANCE: Who makes Gladstone’s best burger?

        Premium Content LAST CHANCE: Who makes Gladstone’s best burger?

        News We wanted to know who made the best burger in the region. See the nominations and...

        Man hospitalised after being trapped under truck

        Premium Content Man hospitalised after being trapped under truck

        News QFES crews used cutting gear to release the man.

        ‘Show my love’: Family tragedy inspires creative space

        Premium Content ‘Show my love’: Family tragedy inspires creative space

        News “The vibe I am looking for is street food.”