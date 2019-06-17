7 places you can apply for apprenticeships at now

NEW DIRECTION: Boyne Smelters Limited apprentices (front) Ben Guymer, Montana Vincent, Joe Rea, (back) Daniel Batkines, Trey Dummett and Nick Bailey pictured in April with their raft for the 2019 Gladstone Harbour Festival Raft Race Regatta. Will you be in this picture next year?

NEW DIRECTION: Boyne Smelters Limited apprentices (front) Ben Guymer, Montana Vincent, Joe Rea, (back) Daniel Batkines, Trey Dummett and Nick Bailey pictured in April with their raft for the 2019 Gladstone Harbour Festival Raft Race Regatta. Will you be in this picture next year? Liana Walker

AN APPRENTICESHIP is a great way to earn while you learn and many industry employers in the Gladstone region have specialised programs to educate young and mature-age trainees.

Applications have started opening for the 2020 apprenticeship intake in careers ranging from coalmining to repairing heavy equipment.

Rio Tinto

Applications are open for the 2020 apprenticeship program at Boyne Smelters Limited and Rio Tinto Yarwun.

As an apprentice with Rio Tinto, you receive on-the-job experience at either the Yarwun or Boyne smelter operations while working towards a nationally recognised qualification.

Electrical, fitter and turner, boilermaker and diesel fitter apprenticeships are in the 2020 intake at Boyne Smelters Limited.

At Yarwun positions are available for fitter and turner and electrical and instrumentation apprenticeships.

Applications are open until June 30. Visit the Rio Tinto careers website for information.

Glencore

This natural resource company is taking on electrical and mechanical apprentices at its Mackay, Emerald, Hunter Valley and Mudgee coal operations in 2020.

The four-year apprenticeship will equip trainees with the skills to be qualified tradespeople and includes on and off-site Tafe training.

Applicants need to have completed at least Year 10 by the end of 2019.

Applications close Saturday, June 23. Go to www.glencore. com.au/apprenticeships.

G&S Engineering Services

Get on-the-job training to become a boilermaker, fitter or electrician specialising in the mining industry.

G&S Engineering is opening its 2020 apprenticeship program that exposes trainees to a diverse range of projects and equipment.

The program is supported by an internal learning and development team, experienced tradespeople and third-party training providers.

Phone Libby Mallett on 4963 7777.

Boral

Boral's Clinton Concrete Plant needs an immediate-start trainee concrete batcher to ensure production meets manufacturing costs and customer expectations.

The trainee will gain skills in accurate batching of orders, day-to-day administration including stock control of raw materials, correct mixing of batches and truck allocation, and safe operation of a front-end loader.

Visit careers.boral.com.au.

Anglo American

Anglo American's Moranbah North Mine has opened applications for its 2020 apprenticeship program.

The underground metallurgical coal mine will take on six new apprentices next year, in areas of electrical and mechanical trades.

Successful applicants will receive a four-year contract that includes on-the-job training rotating through different operational areas of the mine, as well as classroom-based training.

Applications close on June 21. Visit www.angloamerican. com.au and click on "Careers".

Bureau Veritas Australia

Based in Emerald, the company is looking for recruits for its engineering traineeships program offering in-field experience in many industries, while undertaking a Certificate III in Engineering and gaining recognised qualifications in non-destructive testing.

Applicants must have a Year 12 qualification with passes in maths, English and science.

Find the advertisement on www.seek.com.au.