How you can join in on new TV series coming to Queensland

American reality competition Holey Moley will being filming its Australian series on the Redlands Coast next month and its production house is seeking local film students to take part.

The production house behind some of the country's hottest television shows is calling on Brisbane film students to join their next project.

Eureka Productions - the team behind hit television shows including Farmer Wants a Wife, The Voice and The Amazing Race - is looking for the Brisbane film students to join the production of its new Seven Network program Holey Moley.

Filming for the show - co-hosted by Neighbours actress Olympia Valance - is expected to start next month and Eureka is looking for university students to gain work experience on set.

It will be the first Australian production of the hit US reality show and will be filmed at Thornlands, on the Redlands Coast.

Students will have the opportunity to see and learn first-hand about the operation on set of the production and editorial departments.

The catch? They have until the end of the day to apply.

Redland City Council Mayor Karen Williams said the opportunity was a chance for film students get a first-hand experience in the world of television production right in their own backyard.

"I encourage all film industry students to take advantage of this unique opportunity to work on a large-scale production in their local community."

Channel 7 has also been advertising free places for audience members once production begins.

Holey Moley features golf lovers competing on a supersized miniature golf course, with obstacles and twists along the way.

It will air on the Seven Network in 2021.

Film students can must submit a cover letter outlining their area of interest and resume to holeymoleytvshow@eurekaproductions.com.au by today, Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

