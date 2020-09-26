How you can help the lives of Gladstone families

LIFE CHANGERS: Federal Queensland Senator Amanda Stoker and GADPL chief executive Gus Stedman with members of the GADPL and Communities for Children at a fundraising lunch. Picture Rodney Stevens

LIFE CHANGERS: Federal Queensland Senator Amanda Stoker and GADPL chief executive Gus Stedman with members of the GADPL and Communities for Children at a fundraising lunch. Picture Rodney Stevens

FAMILIES of the Gladstone region are learning valuable parenting techniques and strategies through the circle of security parenting program and now the program needs your help.

Run by GADPL, Communities For Children through Strong Communities funding, the programs are a way for parents of all walks of life to build stronger relationships and understanding with their children.

GADPL chief executive Gus Stedman said one placement in the eight week program cost about $820, and so far this year 38 local families had completed the valuable training.

“Circle of Security parenting programs are an eight week relationship based program to help parents and carers connect with their children to build a stronger attachment with their children,” he said.

“Because of the changing demographics of the population of Gladstone, we are seeing people from all walks of life, not just underprivileged or at risk families.

“To deliver the program face-to-face, or online, costs about $820 per person, for two hours a week for eight weeks.”

“If we as a community want our community to be better, we have to invest in our community.”

Mr Stedman said without government funding the Circle of Security parenting program wouldn’t exist, but to continue it for the rest of 2020, they needed to raise their own funding.

To help raise valuable funds to keep the program going, the GADPL is holding a $5 tool raffle with more than $5000 in prizes.

Mr Stedman said the tools were kindly donated by CQ Tools owner, and LNP candidate for Gladstone, Ron Harding.

“The first prize is an awesome Kincrome contour tool workshop valued at $3200, second is a HiKOKI cordless tool pack worth $1600 and third prize is a $250 Action socket set,” Mr Stedman said.

Raffle tickets in $5 books of 10 are available through the GADPL at its Gladstone Marina headquarters.

Tickets will be sold until November 27, and drawn on at 2pm on December 2, at the Visitors Information Centre, Bryan Jordan Drive, Gladstone.

