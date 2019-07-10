How you can help keep people warm this winter

IF YOU have any clean, spare blankets laying around the house that you no longer need, the Vinnies team across the Gladstone region want to hear from you.

The annual Vinnies Winter Appeal helps those in the community who are doing it tough, especially at this time of year.

In Gladstone this year, it is blankets that people need, among other items.

The non-for-profit group collect clothing, homeware items, toys, books and some local stores also collect electrical appliances and furniture.

Gladstone centre coordinator Cher Pickering said Vinnies Gladstone had run out of blankets yesterday afternoon.

"In high demand now, from our customers and of course our companions that we help, are blankets,” Ms Pickering said.

"All proceeds from selling blankets in store go towards helping those in our community that need a hand up this winter.”

"If you come in with a donation and say 'I'd like this to go to the Winter Appeal', our staff and volunteers will make sure your donation is directed to those who need it most.”

Vinnies CQ retail operations manager Shannon Barlow said there was also a need for quality second-hand furniture.

"By donating to Vinnies you help us to help local people in need in Gladstone,” she said.

"Donations of blankets and winter clothing can be made through our shops during opening hours and will be distributed to people in need through our members - just inform the volunteers the donations are for the winter appeal and they will be put aside to be given out to those in most need.”

Ms Pickering said Chanel College, St Francis Catholic Primary School and St John the Baptist Catholic Primary School had also generously donated clothing and blankets to the winter appeal.

"Educating young people about the importance of charity and the Vinnies Good Works programs in our community is my passion,” Ms Pickering said.

Donations are accepted during shop hours only, however there is a pick-up service available.