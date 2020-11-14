How you can help a local family in need this Christmas

CHRISTMAS 2020 is going to be a tough one for many families, making The Observer’s Adopt a Family campaign more important than ever as it helps deliver some festive cheer to those who need it most.

Every year registered charities and welfare agencies step up to support struggling families but in 2020 the challenge has been intensified with so many people impacted by job losses, financial stress and isolation from family in the wake of COVID-19 and associated restrictions.

The Observer is proud to launch the Adopt A Family 2020 campaign and connect those who want to assist with those who need a helping hand.

This campaign has been running for more than 25 years and it’s a tradition we are determined to maintain in what has been an incredibly difficult year.

The Observer Editor Darryn Nufer said this year’s campaign was more important than ever before.

“It has been stated many times already in 2020, but this really has been an unprecedented year,” he said.

“People have done it tough, and they are still doing it tough.

“If you think that you can afford to help someone less fortunate this Christmas, then why not get involved with this great initiative and brighten up their festive season?

“After all, happiness is only real when shared.”

Today The Observer is publishing a list of families the associated Gladstone charities know are in need of support. Readers can choose a family they want to “adopt”.

To “adopt” a family, contact the charity on the number published with the list of families, and register your details.

All hampers are to be delivered to the nominated drop-off points, and from there, the charities will hand them over to the families in time for Christmas Day.

Hampers can contain non-perishable goods and toys suitable for the ages listed.

No alcohol or perishable food can be included.

No families will be identified at any stage, however they will be listed by gender and age so adoptees can know just a little about what the family might need (for example the list might include mum, dad, kids aged 10, 8 and 2).