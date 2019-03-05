Menu
How you can get on national TV today

5th Mar 2019 4:30 AM
EXCITING news is expected to be announced this morning when Gladstone is showcased on national television.

Sunrise's roving weather man Sam Mac will present from Auckland Point this morning from 4.30-7.30am.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett encouraged residents to help showcase the Gladstone region and to watch to find out some exciting news.

He said there had been a great response to the news the Sunrise team was visiting Gladstone.

"We also have some very exciting news we will be sharing, so it's great to share this with not only our region, but the nation,” he said.

The last time Sam broadcast live from Gladstone was in September 2017, when he encouraged Gladstone Area Promotion Development Limited CEO Darryl Branthwaite to do an impromptu performance of Daryl Braithwaite's Horses.

