How you can get new skills for free to get a job

Hospitality training will be offered for free through the government’s JobTrainer program at TAFE. Pics Adam Head

Hospitality training will be offered for free through the government’s JobTrainer program at TAFE. Pics Adam Head

EQUIPPING Gladstone’s unemployed and those who lost their jobs due to COVID with the knowledge and skills to enter the workforce is available through the new JobTrainer scheme.

A partnership between federal and state governments, JobTrainer gives eligible people access to free or low-fee training courses at Tafe aimed at stimulating the economy.

State government statistics for October 2020 showed 6.23 per cent of people in Central Queensland were unemployed from a population of 226,811 (ABS figure for 2019).

The national unemployment rate for people aged 15 plus eligible to work in October was seven per cent, while Queensland’s unemployment rate was 7.7 per cent.

CQ University deputy vice-president VET Operations and Growth Peter Heilbuth said the JobTrainer scheme was a “not-to-be-missed opportunity”.

Mr Heilburth said those left out-of-work due to the pandemic, school leavers or those young people looking for an entry point into vocational education and the workforce, could all be eligible.

Child care courses will be offered for free through the government’s JobTrainer program.

“Under the JobTrainer Fund CQUniversity will be offering ‘No Fee Courses’ in Certificate-level qualifications in training areas including Business, Child Care, Community Services, Health Services, Beauty Services and Hospitality,” he said.

“Low-fee Certificate and Diploma-level courses will also be offered in the areas of Justice studies, Child Care, Laboratory Techniques and Training and Assessment.”

Mr Heilbuth said some short courses in skill sets and part qualifications will also be available for free.

“All of these course areas are in high demand and this funding will provide the skills and knowledge to support people seeking employment,” he said.

“This is a great chance to enrol in a nationally recognised course at low or no cost and gain valuable skills and experience that will provide opportunities for employment or pathways into further study.”

JobTrainer program enrolments are until September 30 next year.

The JobTrainer program will finish by June 30, 2022.

Eligibility criteria applies.

For more information on available courses, eligibility and how to apply please visit the CQ University website.

More stories:

Ports Corp CEO earns more than PM ‘ScoMo’

Tenants sought for new Philip St precinct

Heron Island evacuated over water supply concerns