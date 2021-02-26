How you can get involved in council’s free yoga

The Gladstone Regional Council will hold free artful yoga sessions at the Gladstone Region Art Gallery and Museum early next month. Generic pic.

A community favourite is making its long-awaited return to the halls of the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum in 2021.

Free artful yoga sessions are back this year and better than ever, with instructor Anita Rienks to host monthly classes among the relaxing surrounds of GRAGM.

Ms Rienks, owner and instructor at the Railway Shala Yoga Studio, will host her first class at 5pm on Thursday, March 4, inside the O’Connell Gallery, which is currently housing the National Geographic exhibition Women: A Century of Change.

Gladstone region councillor Natalia Muszkat said limited places were available with bookings

essential.

“Anita’s classes are perfect for anyone wishing to experience the mindful practice of yoga in order to enrich a healthier mind and body,” Cr Muszkat said.

“I know her classes were popular last year and I expect that to continue in 2021, so make sure to secure your spot by booking through GRAGM.”

Participants will need to bring a towel and water bottle, and are advised to dress in warmer active wear due to the airconditioned gallery. Yoga mats are supplied.

The O’Connell Gallery is at the GRAGM on the corner of Goondoon and Bramston Streets in the CBD.

There is plenty of parking in the GRC carpark behind Stepping Stones Child Care Centre.

