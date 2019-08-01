How you can get fresh produce straight to your door

FRESH IDEA: Bree and Corey Lyster have launched a new website and home delivery service through long-standing business Wally's Produce.

FRESH IDEA: Bree and Corey Lyster have launched a new website and home delivery service through long-standing business Wally's Produce. Liana Walker

SURVING in business has two requirements: offer a quality product and adapt with the times.

That's what Wally's Produce managers Corey and Bree Lyster say has kept the business alive in Gladstone since the 1980s.

The pair took over the wholesale business in 2017 when it was sold to Beemart.

Since taking over they've focused on launching a new website, similar to the likes of Hello Fresh and supermarket home delivery with the key difference of stocking nearby produce. Customers also decide what produce and how much goes into the box.

"We knew we needed to move with the times because the bigger chains are offering these sorts of things,” Mrs Lyster said.

"We felt it was pretty important to give people the local option because most of our produce is local. We like to keep food miles down.”

Corey and Bree Lyster have launched a new website and home delivery service through long standing business Wally's Produce. Liana Walker

Beemart itself was founded in Bundaberg by Mrs Lyster's grandparents who built strong relationships with farmers in the Wide Bay region, which are still utilised today.

The business supplies Gladstone restaurants, Foodmarts and has two retail days a week.

However, the new venture will mean residents around the region will be able to purchase produce from the comfort of their home and have it delivered to their door.

"After talking to customers in a retail section they've said '8-2pm every Thursday and Friday doesn't really work for us',” Mrs Lyster said.

"We thought what's another way we can get the local product out there and provide to the people in Gladstone and the website was the answer to that.”

However, aside from adapting, there's one key factor that Mrs Lyster said had kept their business alive.

"You've got to have good quality stuff,” Mrs Lyster said.

"It's a complex industry in the fact you can either make a lot of money or no money at all. It's just about understanding what the customer wants.

"For us our priority is always quality. Quality then price because we like to keep things competitive.”

The website launch will be announced via the Facbeook page.