How you can enjoy this year's Our Priceless Past feature

GENERATIONS UNITE: Co-ordinator Di Paddick speaks to Gladstone State High Students as part of the Our Priceless Past project, an initiative between Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum and The Observer.

GENERATIONS UNITE: Co-ordinator Di Paddick speaks to Gladstone State High Students as part of the Our Priceless Past project, an initiative between Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum and The Observer. Kadesh Johnson GLA270619PAST

THE Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum celebrates Seniors Week today with the opening of the 21st Our Priceless Past exhibition.

Run in conjunction with The Observer and sponsored by Live Better, Our Priceless Past is one of the most anticipated annual social heritage exhibitions.

First run in 1999 to celebrate the Year of Older Persons, the project sees high school students interviewing seniors from across the Gladstone Region to find out more about their lives.

The collection will feature stories from 13 seniors as told through the words of our next generation.

This year, Gladstone State High School took part in the project for the fifth time adding to previous contributions in 1999, 2001, 2005 and 2011.

Twenty-four Year 8 and Year 9 students were selected to take part in the project, which included journalism and writing workshops by local experts.

Featured as part of the exhibition will be photographs and memorabilia supplied by the seniors to help celebrate their lives and their contribution to the Gladstone Region.

The exhibition will continue until October 5.

Our Priceless Past will be unveiled at a launch event at the gallery today from 1pm. A special edition 21st anniversary lift-out is yours free with The Observer on Friday.