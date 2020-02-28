How you can do your part to clean up Gladstone

Last year's Clean Up Australia Day event at Lilley's Beach

HELP keep Gladstone region beautiful by joining one of the many Clean Up Australia Day events on Sunday.

Volunteers of the Lilley’s Beach Clean Up should expect a busy day, with last year’s event recording almost 3000 pieces of litter.

The rubbish from the beach clean-up will be sorted and counted at Wyndham Park, Boyne Island before being entered into the AMDI database.

With events right across the region, Gladstone Regional Council is encouraging residents to Step Up to Clean Up.

Councillor Desley O’Grady asked people to help collect as much waste as possible before it caused harm to the environment.

She said the day helped foster community pride while contributing to a healthy environment.

“Waste management is a community effort and days like these allow an opportunity for all residents to contribute to protecting the environment,” Cr O’Grady said.