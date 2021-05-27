Gladstone Regional Council is hosting information sessions how you can be involved with National Reconciliation Week.

Gladstone Regional Council is hosting information sessions how you can be involved with National Reconciliation Week.

Today marks the first day of National Reconciliation Week.

National Reconciliation Week is a time for all Australians to learn about our shared histories, cultures and achievements, all while exploring how each of us can contribute to achieving reconciliation in Australia.

To reflect reconciliation, Gladstone Regional Council is holding information sessions to educate the community on the importance of the three culturally significant dates that fall during National Reconciliation Week.

Gladstone region councillor and co-chair of Council’s Reconciliation Action Plan Reference Group,

Natalia Muszkat said this year’s theme was ‘More than a word’.

“During recent years we’ve seen more people understanding and speaking up on issues affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples,” Cr Muszkat said.

“More than a word asks people to take this awareness and knowledge and use it as a springboard towards more significant and braver action.

“Council’s Community Engagement Centre will host three information days covering National Sorry Day (May 26), the 1967 Referendum (May 27) and Mabo Day (June 3).

“Two one-hour sessions will take place on each of the respective days. Bookings aren’t required however participants will be required to register their attendance or use the Check in Qld app.”

While Cr Muszkat said she was proud with council’s achievements, she said more work was to be done.

“We took a great stride forward with the adoption of our first RAP almost three years ago, and with the December 2020 adoption of our second RAP, Innovate, we are taking further action,” she said.

“Delivering on the actions listed in the Innovate RAP and future RAPs will enable Gladstone Regional Council to continue to encourage an inclusive culture, empower our community and increase positive, productive relationships with the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders in the Gladstone region – home to Byellee, Gooreng Gooreng, Gurang and Taribelang Bunda peoples.”

Gladstone Regional Council’s achievements towards reconciliation (since 2018):

 May 2028 – Council launches its first Reflect Reconciliation Action Plan

 December 2018 – Formation of the Gladstone Regional Council Reconciliation Action Plan Reference Group

 December 2018 – Council naming of infrastructure assets policy updated to include consultation where an Indigenous name is proposed

 January 2019 – Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Cultural Protocol Events Policy created

 February 2019 – Reconciliation Page created on Gladstone Regional Council’s website

 April 2019 – Aboriginal Artwork painted on four pillars attached to the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum (GRAGM)

 May 2019 – Gladstone Regional Council hosts its first Reconciliation Elders Morning Tea during National Reconciliation Week

 June 2019 – Council Membership of Supply Nation

 July 2019 – NAIDOC Week activities conducted

 July 2019 – GRAGM extend an invitation to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists to exhibit their work

 May 2020 – Video for Council’s Corporate Orientation Inductions developed

 June 2020 – Welcome to Country road highway signs installed

 November 2020 – NAIDOC Afternoon Tea with Councillors and Community

 December 2020 – GRC adopts Innovate Reconciliation Action Plan

 February 2021 – Formation of our internal RAP Champions Group

 March 2021 – Cultural Awareness Training delivered to councillors, executive leadership team and staff

 March 2021 – Council resolves to add three traditional language in its Approved Place Names Register – Ngallil (nar-lee-ill), meaning ‘All of Us’ in the Gurang language; Gumar (goomar), meaning ’Shield’ in the Byellee language and Nutchee, (na-chee) meaning ’Family’ in the Gooreng Gooreng language.

Please visit www.gladstone.qld.gov.au/national-reconciliation-week for more information about National Reconciliation Week and to view a copy of Council’s Innovate Reconciliation Action Plan.