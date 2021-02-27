How you can apply for one of 70 jobs going in CQ

Central Queenslanders who are looking for work have about 30 hours remaining to apply for one of 70 traineeships on offer by multinational corporation BHP.

To spread the word, BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance BMA has teamed with Queensland rugby league legend Jonathon Thurston and his JT Academy.

“With a global portfolio of operations, we offer a diverse and inclusive environment with extraordinary career opportunities,” a BMA spokesman said.

“Our strategy is to focus on creating a safe work environment where our employees feel strongly connected to our values and objectives, and where the capability of our people is key to our success.

“In undertaking this two or three year traineeship you can expect hands on industry-lead training and mentoring by BMA’s talented workforce, first-rate working conditions, and a nationally recognised qualification in your chosen field on successful completion.”

The BMA has a variety of traineeships available at Blackwater, Hay Point and Moranbah.

“To support growth and development within the industry, BHP is offering a number of traineeships across our BMA Operations in Moranbah, Hay Point, and Blackwater,” the spokesman said.

Jonathon Thurston speaks to sponsors and guests at the launch of the Jonathon Thurston Academy.

“This program provides motivated and passionate individuals the opportunity to learn new skills while experiencing life on site.

“Individuals will be equipped with the resources and support needed to establish a dynamic and fulfilling career within mining.”

Traineeships available vary from production, processing, warehousing and port terminal operators, maintenance tyre and service technicians, to site administration, mine planning and laboratory technicians.

BMA is looking for enthusiastic, motivated, and adaptable individuals wanting to learn new skills and embark on a career within the mining industry.

Launched in 2018, the JT Academy has been working hard to become a leading national provider of outstanding employment initiatives and community programs aimed at employment, education and wellbeing.

Sign up to JTYouthJobs, which is a free service that connects young and enthusiastic job seekers with job opportunities, information, and useful employment resources.

To apply before 12am on Monday, March 1, visit the BMA website.

