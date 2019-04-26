How you can access free legal advice from next month

Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court generic Townsville

A COUNCIL initiative will see residents living in the region offered free legal advice from May.

The new Gladstone Community Legal Program is funded through the Commonwealth Attorney-General's Department and Queensland Department of Justice and Attorney-general.

Eligible residents will be able to book a free 30-minute consultation with a solicitor under the program, which will be held at council's Community Engagement Centre.

Phone appointments will be made available for residents of Boyne Valley, Discovery Coast, Miriam Vale, Mount Larcom, Turkey Beach and Rosedale.

Solicitors will be available to offer legal advice and guidance around family law, will disputes, tenancy issues, neighbourhood disputes, small debt and contract disputes.

Residents are also able to attend free information sessions relating to family law and separation titled I'm Newly Separated! What Do I Do Now?

The free sessions, facilitated by Relationships Australia in conjunction with the Gladstone Community Legal Program, will be presented by a solicitor, counsellor and mediator.

For more information or to book, phone 49766300.