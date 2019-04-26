Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court generic Townsville
Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court generic Townsville
News

How you can access free legal advice from next month

Matt Taylor
by
26th Apr 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A COUNCIL initiative will see residents living in the region offered free legal advice from May.

The new Gladstone Community Legal Program is funded through the Commonwealth Attorney-General's Department and Queensland Department of Justice and Attorney-general.

Eligible residents will be able to book a free 30-minute consultation with a solicitor under the program, which will be held at council's Community Engagement Centre.

Phone appointments will be made available for residents of Boyne Valley, Discovery Coast, Miriam Vale, Mount Larcom, Turkey Beach and Rosedale.

Solicitors will be available to offer legal advice and guidance around family law, will disputes, tenancy issues, neighbourhood disputes, small debt and contract disputes.

Residents are also able to attend free information sessions relating to family law and separation titled I'm Newly Separated! What Do I Do Now?

The free sessions, facilitated by Relationships Australia in conjunction with the Gladstone Community Legal Program, will be presented by a solicitor, counsellor and mediator.

For more information or to book, phone 49766300.

More Stories

advice council free services legal
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    WHAT'S ON: Eight things to do around Gladstone this weekend

    premium_icon WHAT'S ON: Eight things to do around Gladstone this weekend

    News Are you looking for something to do this weekend? Here's 72 hours of things to do.

    Two men involved in vehicle rollover at Agnes Water

    premium_icon Two men involved in vehicle rollover at Agnes Water

    News QAS crews responded to the incident at 10.20pm

    FISHING WITH DAZ: Get your gear shipshape

    premium_icon FISHING WITH DAZ: Get your gear shipshape

    News 'This time of the year is ideal to check the dates on your flares'

    GALLERY: Calliope Anzac Day parade shows growth in crowds

    premium_icon GALLERY: Calliope Anzac Day parade shows growth in crowds

    News 'It's great for the veterans to see everyone out'