TIMELINE: Police reveal how yesterday's crime spree unfolded

DAMAGE: Two men who allegedly crashed through the fence of a Boyne Island home yesterday around 5.30pm have been arrested by police.

TWO men and a woman are facing a string of charges following several incidents around Boyne Island yesterday.

Here's how police allege events unfolded:

About 4.45pm: A 2012 white Ford Falcon sedan was seen driving at high speed south on Gladstone-Benaraby Road.

This vehicle allegedly lost control at the Boyne Island Road / Handley Drive / Malpas Street roundabout, travelling down an embankment and through a rear fence of a home on Golf View Drive, before driving off.

5.10pm yesterday: A woman sitting in a car in Centenary Drive with three children is approached by two men.

One of the men jumped into the driver's seat and demanded the woman hand over the car keys several times. Members of the public alerted to the commotion came over to the vehicle causing the men fleeing. The woman was not physically injured.

About 5.20pm: Two men attend a residence in Chauvel Court where it will be alleged one of the men stole car keys from inside the house before the pair stole a silver 2001 Subaru Forester station wagon, which belonged to a 90-year-old man.

About 6pm: It will be alleged the men drove the stolen Subaru to an address in Bluewater Drive, Boyne Island reversing it into a garage door.

Once inside the garage a set of cars keys were located with the pair now fleeing in a 2012 grey Holden Barina hatchback taken from the garage.

About 8.50pm: The stolen Barina was travelling at high speed north of the Dawson Highway at Burua when it attempted to overtake a vehicle on the left hand side.

A collision occurred which resulted in the other vehicle being forced onto the centre traffic island before colliding with a sign post. No one was injured.

The stolen hatchback continued north for approximately 400 metres before coming to a stop with the two men fleeing on foot.

About 9.40pm: A 43-year-old West Gladstone man was found on a railway access road in Beecher and taken into custody.

12.35am today: A 27-year-old Rockhampton man was found on Jim Whyte Way at Beecher and arrested. A 41-year-old South Gladstone woman, located with the man, was also arrested by police.

Both men were denied police bail and are due to appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court this morning charged with seven offences, including two counts each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and enter premises and commit an indictable offence as well as one count of demanding property with menace with intent to steal.

Police charged the 41-year-old woman with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and possession of a knife. She is due to appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on March 19.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or motorist with dashcam vision that have information in relation to the driving of the three vehicles: white Ford Falcon sedan, Subaru Forester station wagon and grey Holden Barina hatchback, to contact them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote these reference numbers: QP1900405286, QP1900404358