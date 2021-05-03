Menu
Action from day 1 of the Hockey Queensland Championships. Picture: Annette Andrews, Annette’s Action Shots.
How to watch grand final of Hockey Qld Championship

by Andrew Dawson
3rd May 2021 9:14 AM
Hockey Queensland Championship grand final day has arrived, with both grand finals and play-offs to be livestreamed today by www.couriermail.com.au.

Action starts from 8.30am with the 5-6th play-off between Sunshine Coast v Tweed (women) and the 9th play-off between Gladstone v Toowoomba 2 (women).

In the women's decider Gold Coast will play Brisbane (2.10pm), while the men's grand final will be decided between Brisbane and Toowoomba 1 (12.45pm).

The full livestream plus match updates and replays can be found here.

Activate your Courier Mail subscription to watch all the action live, plus match replays while unlocking access to the best News sites across Australia

To activate your complimentary access to the Courier-Mail follow the steps below:

Click here and follow the prompts

  • Go to My Profile and log in
  • Go to My Rewards
  • Click the activate now button or copy activation hyperlink

Sign up on The Courier-Mail website - we recommend you use the same email address and password as what you've set up for our website to avoid confusion.

Activating your complimentary Courier-Mail subscription also gives you access to Melbourne's Herald Sun, the NT News, The Mercury in Hobart and the Adelaide Advertiser whenever you like.

