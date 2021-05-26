How virus ‘likely’ escaped SA quarantine

SA Health has handed down its report into the possible cause of transmission that led to a Victorian man contracting Covid-19. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Brenton Edwards

SA Health has handed down its report into the possible cause of transmission that led to a Victorian man contracting Covid-19. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Brenton Edwards

South Australian health authorities have claimed there was “no single conclusive cause” that led to a Victorian man contracting COVID-19 while isolating in one of it medi-hotels.

SA Health released its Potential Intra-Medi-hotel Transmission report on Wednesday afternoon which stated there were no high-risk events or breaches in prevention or control practises that could have led to the spread.

Instead, it found airborne transmission was the “likely” cause because of the timing of doors opening and closing between adjacent rooms.

“A review of the timing and placement of food/goods/waste/linen outside of guest’s rooms is likely to reduce the risk of further episodes of similar transmission events,” the report read.

“In addition, careful management and placement of guests at higher risk of developing COVID-19 (eg. close contacts) will also likely assist.”

The Victorian man isolated at the Playford Hotel in Adelaide’s CBD where he contracted the virus. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Brenton Edwards

The Melbourne man isolated at the Playford Hotel in Adelaide's CBD after returning from India on April 19.

But four days after leaving SA and returning home to Melbourne on May 4, he developed Covid-19 symptoms and tested positive to the virus.

Genomic testing later showed that it matched another infected man who was a guest in the same hotel in the adjacent room.

His infection has led to other locally acquired cases in the community, forcing Victoria Health to implement restrictions in the Greater Melbourne area.

Other jurisdictions have responded by putting hotspot restrictions in place to restrict travel and the potential community spread in their own states and territories.

More to come

Originally published as How virus ‘likely’ escaped SA quarantine