L-R Trinity College Principal Stephen Babbage, Cloe Putland (15), Taylah Ferguson (15), Sebastian Hurcom (15), and James Walden (14).
L-R Trinity College Principal Stephen Babbage, Cloe Putland (15), Taylah Ferguson (15), Sebastian Hurcom (15), and James Walden (14).
How Trinity scored top points in NAPLAN

Louise Shannon
6th Dec 2019 10:00 AM
GLADSTONE’S Trinity College is focusing on educational fundamentals and the school’s approach is paying off with an independent review of NAPLAN scores revealing it tops the region for Year 9 performance results over the past five years.

Trinity placed first in Gladstone with an average yearly result of 2895.2.

Over the five-year period from 2015-2019, Benaraby State School had higher Year 5 yearly results than any other school in Gladstone, scoring an average of 2645.2 each year.

Trinity College principal Stephen Babbage said he had prioritised teaching the basics of reading, writing and arithmetics.

“The point is that we aren’t interested in education fads,” Mr Babbage said.

“We want the best quality education for our students and we want our students to succeed.

“There’s been a lot of talk about delivering education in different ways.

“Project-based learning is fantastic for making learning relevant and engaging but it is time-consuming and can distract from regular homework setting and explicitly teaching in the classroom.

“What NAPLAN measures is as relevant today as it always has been and we’re about teaching those explicit basics.”

Mr Babbage, who has been with the school for one year, said the school had been short-listed to receive a research grant focusing on student improvement to start from February 7.

“So rather than focusing on grades, we want to measure how students are improving,” he said.

Mr Babbage said the approach would look at maximising the improvement of each student’s understanding of a subject.

“If we can track that and focus our teachers on as much improvement as possible, then I think that will revolutionise education,” he said.

Mr Babbage said next year NAPLAN would also be delivered online and the school would be ensuring the students had the skills to make that possible, including typing skills for students in Years 2 and 3.

He said one of the most important aspects of a successful school environment was fostering an environment where teachers could work as a team.

