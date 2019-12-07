How Toolooa State High keeps improving

Toolooa State High School students (back) Rosannah Stedman, Maddison Cambell (front) Amber Write and Brooke Assman are part of the school with the most improved NAPLAN results.

THE two Gladstone schools to top the region’s most improved lists after an analysis of five years’ worth of NAPLAN results are Yarwun State School in Yarwun, for its Year 5 results, and Toolooa State High School in South Gladstone, for its Year 9 results.

Average results between 2015 and 2019 across all subjects at Yarwun State School improved by 20.5 per cent and average results at Toolooa improved by 0.9 per cent.

Toolooa State High School principal Justin Harrison said he was “very proud” of the students’ academic achievements.

“More specifically, I am extremely proud of the individual improvements that students have made, which is a goal that we have consistently worked towards,” Mr Harrison said this week.

He said the school had focused on a quality-assured curriculum and assessment plan, which was enacted and contextualised across the school.

“There has been a strong commitment by all teachers to engage with curriculum clarity, calibration and moderation processes for each unit being taught, so they all have clear understanding of the key skills and content that needs to be specifically taught and can apply a consistent standard,” he said.

Looking ahead, Mr Harrison said Toolooa had made a deliberate investment in curriculum development and teacher pedagogy, with a whole school timetable change that would begin next year and would allow for additional student-focused intentional collaboration.

“This change will enhance our ongoing commitment towards fostering a positive learning environment for all students,” he said.