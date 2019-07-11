How to watch Netball World Cup in Australia
IT might be in the UK but netball fans can watch all the action from the Netball World Cup from the comfort of your lounge.
The Diamonds have won their past World Cup crowns in 1963, 1971, 1975, 1979, 1983, 1991, 1995, 1999, 2007, 2011 and 2015.
The Diamonds kick off their campaign for a fourth World Cup on Friday night with their first match against Northern Ireland.
The next two preliminary matches are against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.
DIAMONDS GAMES
Game 1: Friday July 12
Australia vs Northern Ireland
9GEM, 7.30pm
Game 2: Saturday July 13
Australia vs Zimbabwe
9GEM, 5.45pm
There's just four days until the 2019 @NetballWorldCup kicks off in Liverpool.— Samsung Diamonds (@AussieDiamonds) July 8, 2019
Here's how you can watch the first three Diamonds matches on @Channel9. #ShineBright#GoDiamonds#nwc2019 pic.twitter.com/GOTRq9Xobc
Game 3: Sunday July 14
Australia vs Sri Lanka
Channel 9, 11.45pm
Schedule for further games dependent on results from preliminaries stage one.
DIAMONDS TEAM
Diamonds For the World Cup: Caitlin Bassett (captain, Giants), April Brandley (Magpies), Kelsey Browne (Magpies), Courtney Bruce (Fever), Paige Hadley (Swifts), Sarah Klau (Swifts), Caitlin Thwaites (Vixens), Gretel Tippett (Firebirds), Jamie-Lee Price (Giants), Liz Watson (vice-captain, Vixens), Jo Weston (Vixens), Steph Wood (Lightning).