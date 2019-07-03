Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUILT UP: The 2019 inaugural Gladstone Brick Event will be at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre this weekend.
BUILT UP: The 2019 inaugural Gladstone Brick Event will be at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre this weekend. Contributed
Offbeat

How to transport a 30,000 brick Lego sculpture

liana walker
by
3rd Jul 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than one million Lego bricks, and years of hard work, are headed to the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention centre this weekend for the inaugural Gladstone Brick Event.

Elaborate displays by more than 20 artists will be showcased, ranging from space and Star Wars to wild west and a mining quarry and even a city with working trains.

Event organiser Ken Wilson said some of the displays took years of constant work to build.

"It depends on the availability of bricks,” Mr Wilson said.

"Somebody has built a castle and used a lot of different shapes of one colour that they had to collect over a period of time.

"All (displays) are individually owned by the exhibitors, depending on their ability to fund bricks and acquire bricks, they're limitless to what they can do.”

He said transporting the displays to different shows was "a work of art” itself.

"Some transport their displays in big boxes, some break it down into smaller boxes,” he said.

"However, if something does break, it is re-buildable.”

Patrons will also have the opportunity to test their own Lego skills in a play area at the event.

"It's not only for kids, mums and dads can join in,” Mr Wilson said.

Retailers will also be selling Lego sets as well as loose bricks and mini figures which could include rare parts.

Gladstone Brick Event

When: July 6-7, 9am-4pm

Where: Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre

Cost: Adults $14.50, Children $9.50, Under 3 free. Tickets online (brickevents.iwannaticket.

com.au/) or at the door.

brick events gladstone brick event lego lego event lego sculptures
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Authorities in ‘ghost fishing’ crackdown

    premium_icon Authorities in ‘ghost fishing’ crackdown

    Environment Dozens of derelict and abandoned crab pots have been pulled from Queensland waters as authorities crackdown on “ghost fishing”.

    'I heard her scream': Woman, 22 guilty of Goondoon St attack

    premium_icon 'I heard her scream': Woman, 22 guilty of Goondoon St attack

    News Court told several versions of violent Goondoon street assaults

    IN COURT: 18 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 18 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

    News EACH day a number of people appear in Gladstone court.

    How a pair of pyjamas will help a child in need

    premium_icon How a pair of pyjamas will help a child in need

    News RE/MAX Gold Gladstone are collecting PJ's for The Pyjama Foundation

    • 3rd Jul 2019 6:03 PM