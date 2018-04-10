How to take full advantage of $20k home grant: Developer

A Kirkwood developer will show first home buyers how to take full advantage of a $20,000 grant.

A Kirkwood developer will show first home buyers how to take full advantage of a $20,000 grant.

THE developer behind a $190-million Kirkwood community is preparing to share insights for how first home buyers can take full advantage of the $20,000 grant that will no longer be available after June 30.

National residential developer Villa World will host the first home buyers event at its Little Creek development on April 12.

Attendees will hear from guest speakers including an independent mortgage broker and a solicitor.

They will also have access to exclusive buyer incentives.

The event has been scheduled to ensure prospective purchasers can take full advantage of the $20,000 Queensland First Home Owners' Grant, which has been extended until June 30, 2018.

Villa World development manager Kevin Morse said this year marked the company's decade-long investment in Gladstone.

Mr Morse said Villa World's ongoing development of homes and land at Little Creek reflected its confidence in and long-term commitment to the region.

"We are among very few developers investing in speculative-built homes in the current market, and that speaks volumes," he said.

"We understand the region has faced challenging times but we also recognise that demand remains for high-quality homes and quality communities that meet the needs of everyone from first-time buyers to retirees."

Land lots are available at Little Creek from $95,000. The first home owner event will be held at Little Creek on April 12 from 6pm. RSVP by emailing littlecreek@villaworld.com.au.