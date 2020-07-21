How to stop burnouts in your Gladstone street

Police can impound the car and jail drivers who perform dangerous burnouts on Gladstone Streets. Picture : A Current Affair

THE DRIVER of a car who did a burnout in a New Auckland street last night could have his car taken off him by police and be jailed, says the region’s top highway patrol officer.

Calliope Road Policing Unit officer in charge Senior Sergeant Shaune English said people have been jailed and forfeited their vehicles to the state for doing burnouts.

Despite this dangerous action being a regular occurrence on Gladstone roads, Snr Sgt English said there were ways anyone could ensure it was stopped.

“The best thing people can do, if they are really concerned about it, is grab their phone and take some video of it, and see if they can get a registration number,” he said.

“With that sort of evidence, we can take the people to court and we can charge them.

“The biggest problem we have is people report burnouts anonymously, so even if they give us a registration number, we have very little evidence.”

Vague evidence only wastes police time and resources.

“We get a lot of complaints in relation to them (burnouts), the biggest problem is what we get in the complaints is very generalised,” Snr Sgt English said.

“It’s along the lines of there are cars always doing burnouts in such and such a street.

“When you consider the number of streets there are in the Gladstone area, it is very hard for us to do any targeting with that sort of information.

“If something is happening then and there, the best option is to get onto it straight away by calling Policelink on 131 444 and tell them there is something happening now, they will put it through for a crew to attend.”

Penalties range from huge fines and car impoundment, Snr Sgt English said, to jail and the loss of a vehicle completely.

“It is considered a type one vehicle impound offence, so for the first offence your vehicle is impounded for 90 days.

“For a second offence, your vehicle is impounded and subject to forfeiture, so that’s within a five-year period.

“It is the car you’re driving, it doesn’t matter if it’s your car or not, you can still run the risk of losing your car.

“The driver pays the towing fee, which from the last bill I saw was up around $400 to $500 for the towing fee itself, plus an impound fee for every day the car is stored.

“There have been people who were doing a burnout, lost control and hit and killed someone who have lost their car and gone to jail.”

To report any burnouts, get a video and call Policelink on 131 444.