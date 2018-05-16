Menu
LOCAL KNOWLEDGE: Paulette Flint is passionate about sharing her research knowledge and Gladstone's history. Greg Bray
News

Researchers top tips to trace your family tree

Gregory Bray
by
16th May 2018 4:30 AM

LOCAL historian Paulette Flint has only one piece of advice to anyone thinking of tracing their family's history, "Interview your relatives now."

"Get in before it's too late, before the verbal sources of your family's past are gone," she said.

To help people do just that, Paulette held an information session at the Gladstone Regional Library on Tuesday morning.

Among Paulette's top tips are, start with yourself and work backwards, be organised then talk to your relatives.

"It's also important to decide where to concentrate your research," she said.

"Focus on parts of your family's history, don't try to do the whole thing at once, you'll get too confused."

"Also, relatives will be happy to share their memories with you but they may clam up if you start trying to rattle the skeletons in the closet too soon."

Paulette has been researching her family's history since 1992 when she joined the Gladstone Genealogical Society.

People think they can do all their research on the internet, but you can't.

"It's so useful having a group of like-minded people who you can talk to, who have been there and can help you along the way."

Paulette recommends anyone interested in looking up their family tree to get in touch with the society.

"But start researching and recording as soon as possible," she said.

"Everybody's got a history and it is important to link the past with the present."

"Get things down now, before it's too late."

family history research genealogical society gladstone history
