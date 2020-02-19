How to score a prize at the Harbour Festival

Bill Robertson Toyota at the Gladstone Harbour Festival's traditional Easter Sunday Parade, at last year’s parade themed 'parade of sound and colour'.

Bill Robertson Toyota at the Gladstone Harbour Festival's traditional Easter Sunday Parade, at last year’s parade themed 'parade of sound and colour'.

HARBOUR Festival season is around the corner with entries now open for the Great Raft Regatta and Street Parade.

Event co-ordinator Nicola Scurr said there had been some initial interest in the events, but they’d love to see both at capacity.

Both events have prize moneys up for grabs, with creativity the biggest driver for the raft race.

“It’s all about getting out there having fun,” Ms Scurr said.

Her advice for entrants was come up with something “out there, wacky and fun.”

This year’s street parade has the “all things festival” and has plenty of prizes up for grabs.

“The parade is really fun, it’s a really sought-after event,” Ms Scurr said.

She said they’d be looking for bright colours and a wave of sound.

“We want to encourage as many people to enter as possible,” she said.

Gladstone Harbour Festival Easter Street Parade.

Get involved

Great Raft Regatta

When: Friday, April 10, 10am

Where: Meet at Gladstone Yacht Club

Street Parade

When: Sunday, April 12, 4.30pm

Where: Meet at Marina Parklands

Entries for both events are open now and close on Monday March 23.

Visit gladstonefestival.com