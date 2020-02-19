How to score a prize at the Harbour Festival
HARBOUR Festival season is around the corner with entries now open for the Great Raft Regatta and Street Parade.
Event co-ordinator Nicola Scurr said there had been some initial interest in the events, but they’d love to see both at capacity.
Both events have prize moneys up for grabs, with creativity the biggest driver for the raft race.
“It’s all about getting out there having fun,” Ms Scurr said.
Her advice for entrants was come up with something “out there, wacky and fun.”
This year’s street parade has the “all things festival” and has plenty of prizes up for grabs.
“The parade is really fun, it’s a really sought-after event,” Ms Scurr said.
She said they’d be looking for bright colours and a wave of sound.
“We want to encourage as many people to enter as possible,” she said.
Get involved
Great Raft Regatta
When: Friday, April 10, 10am
Where: Meet at Gladstone Yacht Club
Street Parade
When: Sunday, April 12, 4.30pm
Where: Meet at Marina Parklands
Entries for both events are open now and close on Monday March 23.
Visit gladstonefestival.com