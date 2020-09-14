How to score a job at Gladstone Ports Corporation

Gladstone Ports Corporation is working with Maritime Safety Queensland to upgrade the safety of the port by installing new beacons and widening the Clinton Channel. Picture: Chrissy Harris

Gladstone Ports Corporation is working with Maritime Safety Queensland to upgrade the safety of the port by installing new beacons and widening the Clinton Channel. Picture: Chrissy Harris

APPLICATIONS are now open for Gladstone Ports Corporation’s 2021 Cross Industry Operations training program.

GPC is putting a call out for the region’s future Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Australian South Sea Islander leaders to apply to the training program.

The 18-month program is designed to equip trainees with a hands-on experience in administration, building services, marine operations, horticulture and warehouse supply.

GPC’s Accounts Payable officer Nicole Smith was one of the first CIO trainees to take part. Ms Smith said the program gave her key skills to work in any environment.

“It gives you a lot of qualifications that opens doors for future employment and if you have the opportunity to take part in this program, I say just grab it with both hands,” Ms Smith said.

“I was part of the first group to come through the doors starting in August 2016 and was employed in a full time capacity by December 2017 - it was such a rewarding experience and I haven’t looked back.”

Since the program launched in 2016, dozens of students have been through the program, many going on to secure ongoing employment with GPC or other local employers.

Indigenous Affairs advisor Lee-ann Dudley said the traineeship was about empowering emerging Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Australian South Sea Islander leaders, their families and community.

“I’m proud to see how far this program has come and it’s just getting better and better,” Ms Dudley said.

“This will be our fourth group and I’m excited to meet our future leaders.”

Acting CEO Craig Walker said the program offered trainees a unique insight into GPC and gave them a taste of different work opportunities.

“Our traineeship is unique, it exposes the trainees to a vast range of roles and skills across GPC, while giving them an opportunity to tap into the knowledge of our employees, some with more than 40 years’ experience,” Mr Walker said.

Applications open September 14 and close October 2 2020.

For more information and to apply, click here or call GPC’s Indigenous Affairs Team on 4976 1450.