How to reach your fitness goals in 2020

Troy Robinson and Travis Williams from CrossFit Escape compete at the Elite fitness League Competition in Rockhampton in April 2019

FOR many, the start of a new year is a time to set new fitness goals.

However, lots of well-intentioned plans to get fit fall by the wayside.

CrossFit Escape owner Troy Robinson said the first step to achieving goals was to make them manageable.

“Don’t bite off more than you can chew,” Mr Robinson said.

“Make goals you can stick to, whether it’s trying to increase your step count everyday or cutting back on soft drinks a little.”

Mr Robinson said improving fitness in small steps was important.

“It’s the best way to slowly chip away at it,” he said.

“It’s not going to happen overnight.”

Finding a friend to join you on the journey and finding something you enjoy will help boost motivation.

Mr Robinson said it could be as simple as trying something different like going to the gym, trying CrossFit or doing an outside personal training session.

“Try and find something you don’t find to be a chore or monotonous,” he said.

TruFit Training Boyne Island personal trainer Mika Nuttall had similar advice.

“Hold yourself accountable and set some goals but make sure they’re realistic,” Mrs Nuttall said.

Consistency is the key to reaching fitness goals.

“If you keep it up, it keeps working for you,” she said.

“You can’t just work out for a month straight and then stop and expect to keep those results.”

Mrs Nuttall said the first week of a new fitness regimen was always the hardest.

“You’ve got to push through even though your muscles are going to be sore,” she said.

“After you get over that, your mood will be boosted and you’ll have more energy.”

While exercise is important in reaching fitness goals, it’s not everything.

“Diet is one of the most important things,” Mrs Nuttall said.

“You have to fuel your body with stuff that’ll get you through.

“You can exercise all you want but it’s 80 per cent diet and 20 per cent exercise.”

Five easy exercises for beginners

Personal trainer Mika Nuttall shared these exercises for an all-body workout.

1. Squats: “They help strengthen legs and booty.”

2. Push-ups: “Always good for that arm strength.”

3. Bench press: “These are good for the chest. Start with lighter weights and get technique right before moving up.”

4. Sit ups: “Help work the abs.”

5. Star jumps: “Don’t forget to get some cardio in there.”