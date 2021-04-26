How to protect yourself against influenza this season

Central Queenslanders are being urged to contact their GPs regarding the influenza vaccine to help reduce the threat of a rebound influenza season this winter.

Central Queenslanders are being urged book their annual influenza vaccination in the coming weeks to help reduce the threat of a rebound influenza season this winter.

A nationwide survey commissioned by Sanofi Pasteur revealed one-in-four Australians felt they did not need to get vaccinated against influenza this year due to increased hand hygiene and social distancing measures.

The results of the survey indicated up to 5 million adult Australians might not seek vaccination against influenza in 2021.

Professor Terry Nolan AO, clinical and public health specialist, Head of Vaccine and Immunisation Research at The Peter Doherty Institute, University of Melbourne, stressed this was not the year to be complacent about influenza.

“Influenza vaccination is particularly important this season, with low infection rates last year meaning there is a potential for lower than typical herd protection,” Professor Nolan said.

Lockdowns, strict social distancing and hygiene measures contributed to a record low number of notified influenza cases in 2020.

“However, with an easing of these restrictions it would be fair to expect more influenza cases this year,” he said.

“In fact, we have seen something of a yoyo-effect in influenza cases in Australia in recent years, with relatively low rates one year (such as 2016 and 2018) followed by high rates the next (2017 and 2019).

“It’s logical that with fewer people infected last year, there is less herd protection going forward.

“We certainly can’t turn a blind eye to influenza this year.”

On a positive note, 68 per cent of respondents to the survey agreed living through the recent pandemic had increased their sense of responsibility to being vaccinated against serious preventable infections, such as influenza.

“Let’s hope that community confidence in the benefits and safety of flu vaccine outweighs any perceived barriers to vaccination ahead of the influenza season,” Professor Nolan said.

He said the majority of Australians should receive influenza vaccination in the coming weeks, well before the onset of the peak influenza season.

“The simple message is that unless you are booked in to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the next 14 days, you can see a doctor or pharmacist for influenza vaccination,” he said.

“We cannot forget that influenza infection can be life-threatening.

“No matter your age or health status, steering clear of influenza is a top priority at this time of year.

“It’s important that Australians take advantage of the available protections in the coming weeks and get vaccinated to help protect themselves and those around them.”

Dr Iris Depaz, Medical Director at Sanofi Pasteur ANZ, said as one of the world’s largest producers of vaccines, Australia was playing a part to sure supply met demand.

Sanofi Pasteur has increased its supply of influenza vaccines to Australia this year to meet demand.

“With vaccines, we can diminish the threat posed by influenza to Australians of all ages,” she said.

“Living through a pandemic has certainly heightened community awareness of the value of vaccines and the need for vaccination to help protect against infectious diseases.”

The Federal Government provides free influenza vaccinations through the National Immunisation Program to children aged between 6 months and 5 years, those aged 65 and over, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, pregnant women, and people living with health conditions

For further information regarding influenza and vaccination, speak with a healthcare professional or visit HERE.