How to offer your services to Gladstone PopCon

Zavea Conza at the PopCon 2019 cosplay parade on November 2.

PopCon will be flying into town again this year after suffering an unfortunate cancellation due to Covid in 2020.

Gladstone Regional Council recently announced it was looking for food vendors, market stalls, and activity providers to set up at the October 30 event.

The council’s website shows PopCon will be held across the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre and the library precinct.

For local food vendors to be considered, they must serve a minimum of four dishes or food options that are ready to serve with minimal wait times and be able to supply their own power.

Food vendors that offer a variety of menu selections, environmentally sustainable packaging, reside in the Gladstone region and have favourable feedback from previous events would have these things considered by the council.

All food vendors must comply with all food safety and Covid regulations, pay a site fee and be available to trade from 11am to 7pm on Saturday, October 30.

Market stalls that fit within the theme of pop culture can also apply for a spot at PopCon.

The council website states its preference is for stalls that offer pop culture items, environmentally sustainable products and packaging, reside in the Gladstone region, and have favourable feedback from previous events.

Market stalls must comply with all current Covid regulations, pay a site fee and be available to trade from 11am to 7pm Saturday, October 30.

Local artists, businesses and community groups are also able to apply for a spot at PopCon.

These services are flexible to the submitter’s ideas, capabilities and capacity to deliver, with brand placement negotiable upon request.



The council will preference submissions that consider relevant links to the event and community, and the most creative proposals within the allocated budget.

Applications close at 9am on Monday, August 2.

To apply and for more info, visit the council’s website here.