How to make KFC’s gravy at home

It's one of KFC's iconic menu items and you can make it at home. Picture: KFC.

KFC fans will know that the gravy is unlike anything you're likely to get at home - well not anymore.

A mum has shared her incredibly simple, not to mention cheap, recipe for creating the delicious KFC side in your own kitchen.

And there is no need to dash out to the store as you're likely to already own everything you need to make the sauce.

The ingredients include butter, flour, pepper, garlic powder, a beef stock cube, a chicken stock cube and some water.

If you're feeling fancy you can add sage to your recipe, but this isn't necessary. Scroll down for full instructions.

Sharing the recipe from Memories with Dishes the mum wrote: "Easy, inexpensive and extremely delicious. Don't LOSE this recipe"

It's a near-match for KFC's much-famed recipe. Picture: Memories with Dishes.

And fellow KFC fans have been quick to praise the recipe in the comments.

One wrote: "Yummy yum thanks for sharing this recipe I love their gravy."

"There IS something special about KFC Gravy, hope this compares, will definitely need to try" agreed another.

KFC Gravy Recipe

INGREDIENTS

4 tbsp. butter or shortening

5 tbsp. flour

1/4 tsp. sage (optional)

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 tsp. black pepper

1 beef stock cube

1 chicken stock cube

2 cups water

METHOD

- Boil the water and add stock cubes; stir until dissolved. Set aside. - Add flour, sage, garlic powder and black pepper in small bowl. Mix and set aside. - Add butter in saucepan over low heat; heat until butter is melted, stirring as needed. - Add flour mixture to melted butter, stirring constantly. - Cook until it takes on a golden brown colour. - Slowly pour the stock into to the flour/butter mixture. Stir or whisk constantly to prevent lumps. - Turn the heat up to medium and continue cooking until you have a gravy consistency.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission

Originally published as How to make KFC's gravy at home