Beecher mango grower Laraine Green.
Beecher mango grower Laraine Green.
How to make a tasty Gladstone mango chutney

Gregory Bray
17th Nov 2018 4:00 PM
BEECHER mango grower, Laraine Green has been making mango chutney for years and agreed to share her secret for making the perfect Gladstone Mango Chutney:

Ingredients:

2cups sugar, 1cup white vinegar, 6 cups of ripe mango cut into 1 inch cubes, 1 large onion, half a cup of raisins, a quarter cup of crystallised ginger - finely chopped, 1clove garlic cut into small pieces, 1 teaspoon of mustard seeds and a whole quarter teaspoon red chilli flakes.

Preparation:

Combine the sugar & vinegar in a large boiler stirring until sugar dissolves.

Add the remaining ingredients and simmer uncovered until it is syrupy and slightly thickened, this will take approximately an hour.

Stir occasionally while cooking.

Pour into clean hot jars.

This should make around six 500ml jars.

    Local Partners