A LinkedIn Local event will be held at Flavours at Gladstone Marina on Wednesday August 26. Picture: Rodney Stevens DJI Mavic Air 2 drone.
How to increase your Gladstone contacts

Rodney Stevens
2nd Aug 2020 6:00 PM
IF YOU’RE looking to network or increase your business and professional contacts in the region, a popular initiative returns this month in the form of LinkedIn Local Gladstone.

LinkedIn is a popular business and employment orientated online service used for professional networking, including employers posting jobs and job seekers posting their CVs.

LinkedIn Local Gladstone manager Keiran Moran said the popular events are kicking off at a new local venue from Wednesday, August 26.

Mr Moran said the motto behind the events is “Take your online connections offline.”

“The venue has changed to Flavours Marina on Bryan Jordan Dr, with views of our fantastic harbour and the day has now changed to Wednesday’s,” he said.

“LinkedIn Local Gladstone are no-pitch events with like-minded connections living and working in the region.

“They allow professionals to connect with colleagues, increase their business connections and network,” he said.

A screenshot of a LinkedIn profile.
Mr Moran said it is completely free to attend LinkedIn Local events and participants are encouraged to register their attendance.

“Come along to Gladstone’s only LinkedIn Local networking event where you’ll meet like minded people in local businesses from around the region,” he said.

“Network over some nibbles and drinks in a great atmosphere and just chat and enjoy or make some business connections that could be valuable in the future.”

Click here to register.

