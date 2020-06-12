Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Michael Burrows suffers from Lymphedema, an incurable disease. A GoFundMe page has been set up so he could pay medical expenses up to $100,000.
Michael Burrows suffers from Lymphedema, an incurable disease. A GoFundMe page has been set up so he could pay medical expenses up to $100,000.
News

How to help Gladstone man with rare, incurable disease

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
12th Jun 2020 4:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER almost dying in a car accident 13 years ago, a Gladstone resident is still paying the price with a medical bill worth more than $100,000.

Michael Burrows was diagnosed with lymphedema, a rare and incurable disease after his right leg was broken in a car crash.

The disease causes swelling in his leg and makes him extremely susceptible to infection.

Despite suffering the condition, Mr Burrows is not eligible for government funding, including the National Disability Insurance Scheme, or private health assistance.

"At the moment I can't get any government funding because there isn't any subsidies to go towards surgery for diseases that are rare and incurable," hesaid.

Mr Burrows said he was also not eligible for the NDIS due to his full-time employment as a marina mechanic at Ship and Sail.

He needs the money for a lymph node transfer, an experimental surgery that will help slow the progression of the disease.

As the surgery is deemed "experimental", Mr Burrows is not covered by Medicare or private health insurance, and faces out-of-pocket expenses of about $100,000.

He will also need to cover his living costs, as he will be unable to work for four weeks post-surgery.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover Mr Burrows' surgery, treatment and general living costs.

"The GoFundMe means I can get some support as there isn't any," he said.

"Without money, you are buggered."

In three days, more than $3000 has been raised from friends and family.

Additionally, Mr Burrows' friends and family have started fundraising throughout the community.

"We've started doing raffles around the community to help bring in money and through friends' businesses around town," he said.

Mr Burrows said he hoped the GoFundMe initiative would allow him to meet more people who have lymphedema or doctors who might be able to help.

"I hope to spread the word about the disease … most people don't know you have it unless you tell them," he said.

To support Mr Burrows, go to gofundme.com/f/e29kh-help-me-live-a-better-life

gofundme gladstone government support national disability insurance scheme
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Weekend forecast: Wet weekend ahead for region

        premium_icon Weekend forecast: Wet weekend ahead for region

        News Beach plans may be dampened as the Gladstone region braces for showers.

        ‘Hardest hit’: What Australia Post changes mean for CQ

        premium_icon ‘Hardest hit’: What Australia Post changes mean for CQ

        News The federal opposition is warning proposed changes to regulations will...

        ‘Just nice to look at’: Motel murals brighten up track

        premium_icon ‘Just nice to look at’: Motel murals brighten up track

        News Boyne Island motel owners say the painting of murals on their storage donga is a...

        Education graduate finds perfect career balance

        premium_icon Education graduate finds perfect career balance

        News Tannum Sands resident says classroom placements served as both preparation and...