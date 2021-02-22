Menu
Information

How to get your news on social media

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
22nd Feb 2021 12:08 PM

Dear readers,

With the recent closure of The Observer Facebook page, we are posting content on our other social media accounts.

You can access news updates, stories and posts on our Instagram and Twitter pages to stay updated throughout the day.

Here are some ways you can access our stories online and on social media:

  • Bookmark www.gladstoneobserver.com.au
  • Subscribe now for just $1 for 28 days
  • Sign up for our email newsletter updates: www.gladstoneobserver.com.au/my-account/#newsletters
  • Download our app via the App Store or Google Play + sign up for our app alerts
  • Follow us on Twitter: @the_observer_
  • Follow us on Instagram: @thegladstoneobserver
Gladstone Observer

