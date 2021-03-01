How to get involved in 2021’s Clean Up Australia Day

Gladstone Regional Council encouraged residents to take pride in their region and register online to participate in 2021 Clean Up Australia Day activities on Sunday, March 7. GENERIC PHOTO.

Residents, schools and businesses in the Gladstone region are being encouraged to get stuck in this Clean Up Australia Day, with various events taking place this week.

Business Clean Up Day (2 March), School Clean Up Day (5 March) and the official Clean Up Australia Day (7 March) are taking place across the region.

Gladstone Regional Council encouraged residents to take pride in their region and register online to participate in 2021 Clean Up Australia Day activities on Sunday, March 7.

Gladstone Region Councillor Darryl Branthwaite said the community could register with a group by visiting the Clean Up Australia Day website (www.cleanupaustraliaday.org.au).

“Each registered site will be provided with a Clean Up Australia Day Clean Up Kit which includes bags, gloves, sharps containers and sanitiser for use by volunteers on the day,” Cr Branthwaite said.

“Council crews will offer support by providing skip bins at key locations for the community to place their collecting bags and oversized items from their registered sites during the week following Clean Up Australia Day.”

Donated skip bins will be available at:

– Lions Park, Gladstone;

– Wyndham Park, Boyne Island;

– Miriam Vale State School carpark;

– Bunting Park, Calliope.

Cr Branthwaite said residents involved in Clean Up Australia Day could participate not only for the environmental benefits, but also for a social outing for members within our communities.

“Clean Up Australia Day helps grow community pride, provides participants with fresh air, exercise and sense of purpose, but most importantly it helps contribute to a healthy environment,” he said.

Visit HEREfor more information and to register a site for Clean Up Australia Day events in the Gladstone Region.